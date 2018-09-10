Steelers' Chris Boswell: Missed FG results in tie

Boswell converted all three extra points but missed his lone field-goal attempt in Sunday's 21-21 tie against the Browns.

Awful weather conditions and numerous turnovers limited Boswell's scoring opportunities all game. Still, he had a chance to win in overtime, only to push a 42-yard attempt wide left with 1:44 remaining. Boswell's fantasy value is volume dependent, which typically isn't an issue for the explosive Pittsburgh offense, but he'll face a tough opponent when they host Kansas City in Week 2.