Steelers' Chris Boswell: Missed FG results in tie
Boswell converted all three extra points but missed his lone field-goal attempt in Sunday's 21-21 tie against the Browns.
Awful weather conditions and numerous turnovers limited Boswell's scoring opportunities all game. Still, he had a chance to win in overtime, only to push a 42-yard attempt wide left with 1:44 remaining. Boswell's fantasy value is volume dependent, which typically isn't an issue for the explosive Pittsburgh offense, but he'll face a tough opponent when they host Kansas City in Week 2.
More News
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Inks five-year deal•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Signs tender with Pittsburgh•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Gets second-round tender•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Scores six points in playoff loss•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Scores four points in win•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Scores 10 points•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...