Boswell made both his field-goal attempts but missed one of three extra-point attempts in Monday night's 26-16 win over the Giants.

Coming off a solid 2019 season in which he converted 29 of 31 field goals and all 28 PATs Boswell looked good for the most part. He converted field goals from 36 and 41 yards but missed his first extra point attempt of the game. He should have many more scoring opportunities given the strength of Pittsburgh's offense.