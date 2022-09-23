Boswell made one of two field-goal attempts while converting both of his extra-point tries during the Steelers' 29-17 loss to Cleveland on Thursday.

Boswell was perfect on two field-goal attempts last week, but he missed a 49-yard attempt wide right during the first quarter of Thursday's primetime matchup. Although the 31-year-old has made just six of eight field-goal attempts over the first three weeks of the season, he's had plenty of long-range work since the Steelers' offense hasn't been particularly efficient.