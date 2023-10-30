Boswell made one of two field-goal attempts while converting his lone extra-point try during the Steelers' 20-10 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Boswell was perfect on the season heading into Sunday's Week 8 matchup. While he initially made a 55-yard field-goal attempt to close out the first half, it was nullified by an offensive penalty, and he missed the ensuing 61-yard try. Despite the miss, Boswell has still had an impressive season when the offense has put him in a position to attempt field goals. He's now converted 12 of 13 field-goal attempts while making all nine of his extra-point tries in 2023.