Steelers' Chris Boswell: Misses again in win

Boswell made both of his extra-point attempts and one of two field-goals (48) during Sunday's 17-10 win over New England.

The Steelers held an open tryout earlier in the week and may want to reconsider their decision to retain Boswell's services after he missed his seventh field goal attempt of the season. Head coach Mike Tomlin gave Boswell as vote of confidence following the game, but New Orleans allows the fewest fantasy points per game to kickers (5.0), so it is advisable to look elsewhere regardless of who is kicking for Pittsburgh in Week 16.