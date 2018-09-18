Steelers' Chris Boswell: Misses another field goal
Boswell missed his only field-goal attempt from 49 yards and went 3-for-4 on extra-point attempts in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.
It's been a shaky start to the season for Boswell, who is now 0-for-2 on field goal attempts. Both attempts have come from over 40 yards so it isn't time for the Steelers to hit the panic button yet.
