Boswell converted two of three field-goal attempts and all three of his PATs in Sunday's 29-24 win over the Lions.

Boswell made field goals from 59 and 23 yards but banged a 37-yard attempt off the right upright late in the fourth quarter with 2:09 left in the contest. It would have put the Steelers up 32-24, but Detroit got the ball back with a chance to win but had the game-winning TD called back on a penalty as time expired. On the season, Boswell has made 23 of 27 field-goal tries and all 40 PATs.