Boswell went 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 on extra-point tries during the Steelers' 23-9 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Boswell was responsible for the Steelers' first nine points of the game after connecting on field goals from 44, 50 and 48 yards in the first half. He was brought out late in the fourth quarter for his fourth field-goal try of the game, but his 54-yard attempt fell well short after his planting leg slipped on the turf. Boswell has missed a field goal in two straight games and is 9-for-11 on field-goal tries through the first five games of the regular season.