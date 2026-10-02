Boswell went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and converted his lone point-after try in a loss to the Browns on Thursday Night Football.

Both of Boswell's FG tries came in the second quarter; he missed a 48-yarder midway through the period before making a 31-yarder just before halftime. The missed kick ended up being costly, as the Steelers lost by three points on a last-second Andre Szmyt field goal. Boswell has struggled a bit to begin the campaign, going 7-for-10 on FG attempts but making all six of his PAT tries though three games. All of his misses so far have come from at least 48 yards, so he's been reliable from shorter ranges.