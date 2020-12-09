Boswell (hip) didn't practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Per Varley, coach Mike Tomlin said that Boswell's practice participation will guide the team's decision on whether he'll play Sunday in Buffalo. By that metric, Bowswell's absence Wednesday isn't a promising start. Matthew Wright filled in for Boswell in Monday's loss to Washington, and while Wright didn't miss, Pittsburgh's decision to pass up on a field-goal attempt from Washington's 28-yard line with the game tied and under five minutes remaining likely would have played out differently had Boswell been available.
