Boswell (groin) did not practice Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Boswell practiced in full Wednesday, so it's possible that he's only receiving a day of workload maintenance. The Steelers have already announced that a number of key starters will sit Week 17, so if there are any lingering questions regarding Boswell's health he could end up being rested for the playoffs.
