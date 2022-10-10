Boswell converted one of his three field-goal attempts during the Steelers' 38-3 loss to the Bills on Sunday.
The Steelers struggled to generate much offensive production Sunday, and Boswell missed 33-yard and 45-yard field-goal attempts since the wind was swirling in Buffalo. The 31-year-old had made eight of his 10 field-goal attempts over the first four weeks of the season, so he should be more effective when the Steelers play in more favorable weather conditions.
More News
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Perfect in loss•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Misses 49-yard attempt in loss•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Perfect in Week 2•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Drills game-winner in OT•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Busy in preseason finale•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Gets top-of-market payday•