Steelers' Chris Boswell: Misses yet again

Boswell made his only field-goal attempt (29 yards) and two of three extra-point tries during Sunday's 23-16 win over Baltimore.

His streak of perfect games ends at two and he has missed at least one attempt in five of eight games this season. Despite all the offensive weapons Boswell is averaging just 5 points per game and faces the Panthers - who yield the third fewest points per game to opposing kickers - in Week 10.