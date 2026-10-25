Boswell made each of his three field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try in a 16-10 victory over the Saints on Sunday in Paris.

Boswell opened Sunday's contest with a 28-yard chip shot early in the first quarter before connecting on field goals from 47 and 39 yards in the second and third, respectively. It's the third time this season that he has made at least three field goals, and through seven regular-season games, he is 16-for-20 on field-goal attempts (including 4-for-6 on kicks from 50-plus yards) and 13-for-13 on extra-point tries. The Steelers will return home for a Week 8, AFC North showdown against the Browns on Nov. 1.