Boswell did not attempt a field goal and made all four of his PATs in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Bears.

Boswell went without a field-goal try for the first time since Week 3, snapping a streak of seven consecutive contests with at least one field-goal make. The kicker remains one of the most consistent options at his position, making 19 of 22 field-goal attempts, including 7-for-8 from 50-plus yards, over 11 contests this year.