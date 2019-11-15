Play

Steelers' Chris Boswell: One point in loss

Boswell made his only PAT in Pittsburgh's 21 - 7 loss to Cleveland Thursday night.

Pittsburgh looked inept offensively snapping a four-game win streak and Boswell was not immune to the struggle. He pushed his only field-goal attempt wide left and had his fewest points in a game since 2016. Pittsburgh has concerns with several players hurting and quarterback Mason Rudolph struggling heading into Week 12 but Cincinnati allows the second most in the league to opposing kickers.

