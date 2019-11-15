Steelers' Chris Boswell: One point in loss
Boswell made his only PAT in Pittsburgh's 21 - 7 loss to Cleveland Thursday night.
Pittsburgh looked inept offensively snapping a four-game win streak and Boswell was not immune to the struggle. He pushed his only field-goal attempt wide left and had his fewest points in a game since 2016. Pittsburgh has concerns with several players hurting and quarterback Mason Rudolph struggling heading into Week 12 but Cincinnati allows the second most in the league to opposing kickers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
Thursday Night Football sees the return of James Conner, but the injury report is still littered...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
RB to stash, plus injuries, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 11, plus...