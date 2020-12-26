Boswell (groin) will not play Sunday against the Colts.
The fact Boswell was unable to practice Friday seemed to indicate this designation would occur. The Steelers called up Matthew Wright, who will step in as the team's starting kicker, from the practice squad in a corresponding move.
