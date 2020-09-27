Boswell made both his field-goal attempts and both his extra-point tries during Sunday's 28-21 win over the Texans.

He connected on a 33-yard field goal to get Pittsburgh on the scoreboard and closed out his day with a 26-yard field goal, with two PATs sandwiched in between. Boswell has been a must-start option in all fantasy formats this season but faces a Tennessee defense in Week 4 that yields just 4.7 points per game to opposing kickers.