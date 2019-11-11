Play

Steelers' Chris Boswell: Perfect again in win

Boswell made his lone field-goal attempt (33) and both his PATs in Sunday's 17-12 win over the Rams.

Boswell has missed only one field goal this season -- from 54 yards out -- and is perfect on his PATs. He has been one of the most reliable kickers this season and the red-hot Steelers enter their Week 11 game against Cleveland on a four-game win streak.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories