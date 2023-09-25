Boswell made all three of his field-goal attempts while converting both of his extra-point tries during the Steelers' 23-18 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Following a regular-season opener in which the Steelers fell behind early, Boswell has seen his workload increase over the next two weeks. He had a season-high three field-goal attempts during Sunday's primetime win and was perfect once again, including a season-long make from 57 yards. Boswell has converted all five of his field-goal attempts while making all five of his extra-point tries over the first three weeks of the 2023 campaign.