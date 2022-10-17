Boswell converted both of his field-goal attempts while making both of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 20-18 win over Tampa Bay.

After missing two kicks during last week's loss in windy Buffalo, Boswell was perfect against the Buccaneers to help lead the Steelers to the narrow victory. The 31-year-old has had plenty of work from 50-plus yards to begin the season but has made just 73.3 percent of his total field-goal attempts over the first six weeks of the year.