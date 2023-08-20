Boswell converted both of his field-goal attempts while making all three extra-point tries during Saturday's 27-17 preseason win over Buffalo.

Boswell didn't play during last weekend's preseason opener since rookie B.T. Potter handled placekicking duties, but the veteran served as the team's kicker against Buffalo and was perfect on five kicks. Boswell converted just 71.4 percent of his field-goal attempts last year, and it appears to be a tight battle for a roster spot between the 32-year-old and Potter ahead of the regular season.