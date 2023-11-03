Boswell converted both of his field-goal attempts while making both of his extra-point tries during the Steelers' 20-16 win over the Titans on Thursday.

Boswell had his first missed field-goal attempt of the season last week on a 61-yard attempt, but he took care of business with some manageable kicks in primetime. Over the first eight games of the 2023 campaign, he's made 14 of 15 field-goal attempts while converting all 11 of his extra-point tries.