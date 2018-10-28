Steelers' Chris Boswell: Perfect in blowout win
Boswell made his only field-goal attempt (42) and all four of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 33-18 win over Cleveland.
After a rocky start, Boswell has put together back-to-back perfect games and the Pittsburgh offense looks to be firing on all cylinders, averaging 34 points per game during their three-game winning streak. He'll face a touch test in Week 9 against the Ravens, who allow opposing kickers an average of just 5.6 points per game this season, second best in the league. Boswell scored six points against them earlier this season.
More News
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Perfect in come-from-behind win•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Sticking around as Pittsburgh's kicker•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Another miss in win•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Practices in full•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Scores six points in loss•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Looks awful in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...