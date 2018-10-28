Steelers' Chris Boswell: Perfect in blowout win

Boswell made his only field-goal attempt (42) and all four of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 33-18 win over Cleveland.

After a rocky start, Boswell has put together back-to-back perfect games and the Pittsburgh offense looks to be firing on all cylinders, averaging 34 points per game during their three-game winning streak. He'll face a touch test in Week 9 against the Ravens, who allow opposing kickers an average of just 5.6 points per game this season, second best in the league. Boswell scored six points against them earlier this season.