Boswell converted his lone field-goal attempt while making all three of his extra-point tries during the Steelers' 24-16 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Boswell's lone field-goal attempt was blocked last week, but he drilled a 50-yarder in the fourth quarter Sunday to put the Steelers up by two scores late in the game. Over his two appearances since returning from injury, he's made one of two field-goal attempts while converting all five of his extra-point tries.