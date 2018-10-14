Steelers' Chris Boswell: Perfect in come-from-behind win

Boswell made both his field-goal attempts (21, 24) and converted both his extra point attempts during Sunday's 28-21 win over Cincinnati.

This was only the second time in six games this season that Boswell did not miss a kick, and he'll have time to get his head right as the Steelers are on a bye in Week 7. They host Cleveland, who they tied 21-21 in Week 1 in a game that Boswell was wide left on a 42-yard field-goal attempt with 1:44 remaining in overtime that would a have given Pittsburgh the win.