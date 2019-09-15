Steelers' Chris Boswell: Perfect in disappointing loss

Boswell made both field-goal attempts (33, 41) and both PATs in Pittsburgh's 28-26 loss to Seattle on Sunday.

The Steelers suffered numerous injuries while falling to 0-2, and it won't get any easier in Week 3 against the 2-0 49'ers. If fantasy owners haven't already done so, now might be the time to pursue other kicking options.

