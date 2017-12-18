Steelers' Chris Boswell: Perfect in loss to Patriots

Boswell made his lone field-goal attempt (51) and all three PATs in Pittsburgh's 27-24 loss to New England on Sunday.

No last-second heroics for Boswell this week, as the Steelers came up short in what might have been a preview of the AFC Championship game. Boswell has been a solid fantasy option most of the season and has an attractive matchup on Monday night against the Texans, who allow the second most points to opposing kickers.