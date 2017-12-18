Steelers' Chris Boswell: Perfect in loss to Patriots

Boswell made his lone field-goal attempt (51) and all three PATs in Pittsburgh's 27-24 loss to New England on Sunday.

No last-second heroics for Boswell this week, as the Steelers came up short in what might have been a preview of the AFC Championship game. Boswell has been a solid fantasy option most of the season and has an attractive matchup on Monday night against the Texans, who allow the second most points to opposing kickers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories