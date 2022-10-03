Boswell converted both of his field-goal attempts while making both of his extra-point tries during the Steelers' 24-20 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Boswell missed a 49-yard attempt during last week's loss to the Browns, but he was perfect on two field-goal attempts from over 50 yards against the Jets. After making a career-high eight field goals from 50-plus yards last year, the 31-year-old has already converted four kicks from that distance over the first four weeks of the 2022 season.