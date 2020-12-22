Boswell converted on his lone field-goal attempt while also making both of his extra-point tries in Monday's 27-17 loss to the Bengals.

Boswell was on the field for a second straight week after missing the team's Week 13 game due to a hip injury. He wasn't needed much, but he converted on all three of his kicks, including a 25-yard field goal. The Steelers' offense has struggled over the past two weeks, and Boswell has only been needed for one field-goal attempt during that time.