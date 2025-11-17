Boswell went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made all four of his PATs in Sunday's 34-12 win over the Bengals.

Boswell made a chip-shot 25-yard field goal late in the second quarter before adding another 30-yard field goal in the third quarter. The kicker has now made at least one field goal in seven straight contests, converting multiple attempts in four of those games. Boswell has now gone 19-for-22 on field-goal tries over 10 contests this season.