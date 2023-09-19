Boswell converted both of his field-goal attempts while making both of his extra-point tries during the Steelers' 26-22 win over the Browns on Monday.

Boswell didn't see much work during the Steelers' blowout loss in the regular-season opener, but he converted two field-goal attempts from at least 50 yards during Monday's primetime victory. Boswell has had nine attempts from 50-plus yards in each of the past two seasons, and it was encouraging to see him make both of his attempts Monday. The 32-year-old converted just 71.4 percent of his field-goal attempts last year but has had a solid start to 2023 despite seeing limited work over Pittsburgh's first two games.