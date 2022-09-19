Boswell converted both of his field-goal attempts during the Steelers' 17-14 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Neither team was able to generate much offensive production during Sunday's Week 2 matchup, but Boswell put the Steelers on the board by making a 36-yard field goal in the second quarter. He also drilled a 52-yarder in the third quarter but didn't account for any more scoring in the narrow loss. The 31-year-old made a career-high eight field goals on nine attempts from 50-plus yards last season, and he's already converted two of three attempts from that range over the first two weeks of the 2022 season.