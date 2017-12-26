Steelers' Chris Boswell: Perfect in win
Boswell made both field-goal attempts (34, 36) and all four PATs in Monday's 34-6 win at Houston.
Few kickers have posted better numbers than Boswell this season but, for fantasy owners still playing in Week 17, consider that he has averaged just three PPG in his last two games against the Browns.
