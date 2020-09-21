Boswell made his lone field-goal and a trio of extra-point tries in Pittsburgh's 26-21 win over Denver Sunday.

He converted two PATs and what amounted to little more than a third one with a 21-yard field goal that gave Pittsburgh a 17-3 halftime lead. He remained perfect on the day hitting his only point after attempt in the second half. Allowing a league-worst 12.5 points per game to opposing kickers, Week 3 opponent Houston makes Boswell is a must-start.