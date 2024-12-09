Boswell made all three of his extra-point tries and both of his field-goal attempts in a 27-14 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Boswell opened the scoring with a 30-yard make in the first quarter, then made a 54-yard field goal to give the Steelers a 13-7 lead going into halftime. The veteran kicker is now 36-for-39 on FGAs this season and remains a perfect 29-for-29 on PATs.