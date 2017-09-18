Steelers' Chris Boswell: Perfect in win
Boswell made all four field-goals (29, 37, 43, 46) and both extra-point attempts in Sunday's win over the Vikings.
The Steelers managed only 335 yards and converted only 3 of 13 third downs, but that provided Boswell with several scoring opportunities. He did miss on a 51-yard field goal, but an illegal formation penalty on the Vikings gave him new life and Boswell connected from 46 yards out. He is an attractive option in Week 3 against the winless Bears, who have yielded six field goals and four extra points to opposing kickers through two games.
