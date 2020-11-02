Boswell didn't have any field-goal attempts but converted on all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Ravens.

The Steelers didn't attempt any field goals Sunday, but Boswell took care of business after four trips to the end zone as the team remained undefeated in 2020. Sunday marked the first game of the season in which the team didn't line up for a field goal, as the 29-year-old has gone 9-for-9 on his field-goal attempts while converting on 24 of his 25 extra-point tries. He'll face the Cowboys next week, who have provided much more favorable matchups for opposing kickers this season.