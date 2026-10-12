Boswell made both of his field-goal attempts and went 4-for-4 on extra-point tries during the Steelers' 34-22 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Boswell's 48-yard field goal late in the second quarter gave the Steelers a 17-13 halftime lead, and the veteran kicker finished Sunday's scoring with a 54-yard field goal late in the fourth. The Steelers' offense under QB Aaron Rodgers has looked significantly better over the past three weeks, which will help with Boswell's scoring floor. He's 9-for-12 on field-goal attempts and 10-for-10 on extra-point tries through five games heading into a Week 6 road tilt against the Buccaneers on Oct. 18.