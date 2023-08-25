Boswell converted his lone field-goal attempt while making all three of his extra-point tries during Thursday's 24-0 preseason win over Atlanta.

Boswell didn't appear in the Steelers' preseason opener but has been effective since then, making all nine of his kicks over the last two games. B.T. Potter missed his lone kick -- a 43-yard field-goal attempt -- in the fourth quarter Thursday, so Boswell appears to be the favorite to open the regular season as the Steelers' placekicker.