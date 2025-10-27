Boswell went 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts and made his only PAT in Sunday night's 35-25 loss to the Packers.

Boswell was called upon early and often in the first half, making field goals from 56, 50 and 48 yards before the break. He later added another 56-yarder in the third quarter, notching his first performance with at least four field-goal makes since Week 11 of the 2024 campaign. The kicker has continued to be one of the most reliable in the league, going 14-for-16 on field-goal tries, including 6-for-7 from 50-plus yards, over seven games this season.