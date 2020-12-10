Boswell (hip) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Boswell wasn't able to suit up for Monday's loss to Washington, and he also missed Wednesday's practice, but it now certainly looks like he's trending in the right direction for Sunday's road game against the Bills. If Boswell were to suffer any unexpected setbacks, though, the Steelers could always call Matthew Wright back up from the practice squad.

