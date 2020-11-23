Boswell converted on two of his three field-goal attempts while making all three extra-point tries in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Jaguars.

Boswell was perfect on his field-goal attempts this year heading into Sunday's contest, but he missed a 45-yard attempt wide left during the first quarter. However, he bounced back and converted on the rest of his five kicks against Jacksonville, including attempts from 44 and 47 yards. The Steelers face the Ravens on Thursday, and Baltimore has been the stingiest defense against opposing kickers this season.