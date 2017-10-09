Steelers' Chris Boswell: Provides only points in blowout loss

Boswell converted all three field-goal tries (20, 29, 34), representing the only scoring of the game for Pittsburgh, who fell 30-9 to Jacksonville.

The inability to score touchdowns resulted in a decent fantasy outing for Boswell, who next goes up against Kansas City in Week 6. The Chiefs have held opposing kickers to an average of seven points per game through four games this season, with no field goals over 40 yards. That said, Boswell kicked six field-goals, again representing all the scoring for the Steelers, when they last faced the Chiefs in the playoffs last season.