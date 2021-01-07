Boswell (groin) practiced without restrictions Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Boswell was unavailable for Pittsburgh's Week 17 matchup against the Browns, watching from the sidelines as Matthew Wright knocked down all three of his field-goal attempts as well as his lone point-after try. It remains to be seen who will suit up Sunday against Cleveland, but Boswell is currently the only kicker on Pittsburgh's active roster. With the veteran amidst a career season that's consisted of a 95 percent conversion rate, it's probable Boswell gets the nod in a high-leverage spot.