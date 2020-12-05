Boswell (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against Washington.
Boswell popped up on the injury report and was unable to practice Saturday after suffering a hip ailment Friday. If Boswell is unable to play, expect Matthew Wright to be called up from the practice squad, although the Steelers have given no such indication the move could take place. Wright has not played in a game since he entered the league as an undrafted rookie in 2019.
