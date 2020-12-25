Boswell (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
The 29-year-old was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant, and he was unable to participate at Friday's practice. The Steelers figure to promote Matthew Wright from the practice squad Saturday if Boswell's availability remains in question.
