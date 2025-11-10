Boswell went 1-for-2 on field-goal tries and made his only PAT in Sunday night's 25-10 loss to the Chargers.

Boswell nailed a 59-yard field goal in the first quarter before pushing a 45-yarder wide right early in the second quarter. The kicker had a field-goal try blocked in Week 4 versus the Vikings and slipped on another one in Week 6 against Cleveland, resulting in both of his previous misses this season. Boswell has now gone 17-for-20 on field-goal attempts, including 6-for-7 from 50-plus yards, while making all 21 of his extra-point tries over nine games this year.