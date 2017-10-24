Steelers' Chris Boswell: Record-setting performance Sunday
Boswell converted five of five field-goal tries (22, 24, 25, 41, 49) and two of two extra- point attempts in Pittsburgh's 29-14 win over Cincinnati on Sunday.
His five field goals are a Heinz Field-record, and he has now kicked 11 field goals in his last two games against the Bengals. Take note of that heading in to Week 13, when Pittsburgh faces Cincinnati in a Monday night contest. In the meantime, Boswell will face Detroit in Week 8, against whom opposing kickers have scored an average of 6.8 points per game this season.
