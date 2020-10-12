Boswell converted on his lone field-goal attempt in Sunday's 38-29 win over the Eagles, en route to recording eight points.

Boswell has now gone 6-for-6 on his field-goal attempts to begin the season after he converted on a 41-yard try Sunday. He also benefited from the high-scoring matchup against Philadelphia, as he was perfect on five extra-point attempts. Through the first four weeks of the season, Boswell has logged 30 points and profiles as a decent fantasy option while working behind Pittsburgh's offense.